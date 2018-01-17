Graeme Murty Wants Us To Do This At Ibrox – Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Russell Martin has admitted that the Gers need to improve their home form this season.



The Scottish giants, who announced the signing of Martin on loan from Norwich City on Tuesday, have struggled for consistency at Ibrox in the present campaign.











Rangers have thus far played 11 home league games this term, winning five of those and losing four times.



And Martin, who could make his Rangers home debut against Aberdeen next week, has underlined the importance of his new employers making Ibrox a difficult place to visit for other teams.





The experienced centre-back went on to add that he feels the Rangers players need to take extra responsibility while playing their home matches, with the 32-year-old insisting that he is looking forward to featuring at Ibrox.

“Yes, one hundred per cent, it’s hugely important”, Martin told Rangers TV, when asked if he wants to make Ibrox a fortress again.



“When people come here, they are going to enjoy playing here and have a go, it’s as simple as that.



“But we have to make it difficult, there’s an expectation from the crowd.



“I’m looking forward to playing here and I think the manager probably wants the group of players to take a little bit more responsibility on the pitch at home when there’s a lot of people and a lot of noise.



“As a manager you can’t do anything, your work is done during the week.



“Hopefully we will be able to sort it and improve before the end of the season.”



Martin has once played at Ibrox before when he represented Scotland in a European Championship qualifier against Georgia in October 2014, with his country winning the game 1-0.

