I’m Here To Make Sure We Finish Above Aberdeen – Rangers New Boy

Russell Martin has explained that he is ready to make his Rangers home debut against Aberdeen next week, with the defender insisting that the Gers want to finish above the Dons this season.



Rangers, who completed the signing of Martin from Norwich City on a loan deal on Tuesday, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 40 points from 22 games, just three behind second-placed Aberdeen and 11 adrift of leaders Celtic.











Graeme Murty’s team will next face Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park in a Scottish Cup game on Sunday before welcoming Aberdeen to Ibrox for a league fixture three days later.



And Martin, who revealed that he is available for selection for both those matches, wants Rangers to cut Celtic’s lead at the top and finish above Aberdeen.





The centre-back went on to praise Aberdeen’s displays in the current campaign and believes Rangers’ clash with the Dons next Wednesday will be a huge game for his side.

“Yes”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he is excited at the possibility of making his home debut for the Gers against Aberdeen.



“Obviously I’m here now so I’m available for the next two games, which will be in stark contrast [to each other].



“But I think that’s something I have hopefully come in for – to help us close the gap with Celtic and make sure we finish above Aberdeen.



“I’ve respect for what they have done this season, they have done really well.



“It will be a big, big game for us.”



Martin is Rangers’ fourth signing in the winter transfer window behind Sean Gross, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings.

