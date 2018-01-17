XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/01/2018 - 13:09 GMT

I’m Here To Make Sure We Finish Above Aberdeen – Rangers New Boy

 




Russell Martin has explained that he is ready to make his Rangers home debut against Aberdeen next week, with the defender insisting that the Gers want to finish above the Dons this season.

Rangers, who completed the signing of Martin from Norwich City on a loan deal on Tuesday, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 40 points from 22 games, just three behind second-placed Aberdeen and 11 adrift of leaders Celtic.




Graeme Murty’s team will next face Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park in a Scottish Cup game on Sunday before welcoming Aberdeen to Ibrox for a league fixture three days later.

And Martin, who revealed that he is available for selection for both those matches, wants Rangers to cut Celtic’s lead at the top and finish above Aberdeen.
 


The centre-back went on to praise Aberdeen’s displays in the current campaign and believes Rangers’ clash with the Dons next Wednesday will be a huge game for his side.

“Yes”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he is excited at the possibility of making his home debut for the Gers against Aberdeen.

“Obviously I’m here now so I’m available for the next two games, which will be in stark contrast [to each other].

“But I think that’s something I have hopefully come in for – to help us close the gap with Celtic and make sure we finish above Aberdeen.

“I’ve respect for what they have done this season, they have done really well.

“It will be a big, big game for us.”

Martin is Rangers’ fourth signing in the winter transfer window behind Sean Gross, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings.
 