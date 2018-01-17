La Liga Giants Intensify Contacts In Bid To Sign Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia have stepped up their efforts to take Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian to La Liga.



Darmian has fallen out of favour with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this season and the Portuguese tactician is ready to offload him if a deal acceptable to the club comes along.











An Italy international, Darmian has regularly been linked with a return to Serie A, where he has several suitors including Roma.



But the former Torino man could end up continuing his career with Valencia in La Liga.





According to Spanish radio show Onda Deportivo, Valencia have stepped on the accelerator in their efforts to sign Darmian and intensified contacts to push through a deal .