06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 12:39 GMT

La Liga Giants Intensify Contacts In Bid To Sign Manchester United Defender

 




Valencia have stepped up their efforts to take Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian to La Liga.

Darmian has fallen out of favour with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this season and the Portuguese tactician is ready to offload him if a deal acceptable to the club comes along.




An Italy international, Darmian has regularly been linked with a return to Serie A, where he has several suitors including Roma.

But the former Torino man could end up continuing his career with Valencia in La Liga.
 


According to Spanish radio show Onda Deportivo, Valencia have stepped on the accelerator in their efforts to sign Darmian and intensified contacts to push through a deal.

Valencia currently sit in third spot in La Liga, ahead of fourth placed Real Madrid, and a move to the club may be an attractive proposition for Darmian.

Darmian, who turned 28 years old in December, joined Manchester United from Torino in 2015.
 