XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/01/2018 - 14:46 GMT

Leeds United Receive Big Boost In Adam Forshaw Chase

 




Leeds United look to have received a boost in their bid to sign Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough after Cardiff City snapped up Marko Grujic on loan from Liverpool.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has been keen for his side to bring in another midfielder and the Bluebirds have been battling Leeds for Forshaw's signature.




However, Forshaw has been claimed to prefer a move to Elland Road and Cardiff's signing of Grujic could signal that Warnock has given up on the Middlesbrough man as he feels he is Leeds bound.

Leeds are ready to meet Middlesbrough's asking price for Forshaw.
 


The midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Riverside Stadium and new boss Tony Pulis is ready to see him move on this month.

With Cardiff signing Grujic on loan from Liverpool, the road could be clear for Leeds to bring in Forshaw.

The Whites have been stretched for midfield options following a three-match ban handed to Eunan O'Kane and Forshaw will provide further competition for places at Elland Road.

However, with Leeds fans having been calling for a striker to be signed, it remains to be seen how they react to Forshaw arriving.
 