Leeds United Receive Big Boost In Adam Forshaw Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United look to have received a boost in their bid to sign Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough after Cardiff City snapped up Marko Grujic on loan from Liverpool.



Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has been keen for his side to bring in another midfielder and the Bluebirds have been battling Leeds for Forshaw's signature.











However, Forshaw has been claimed to prefer a move to Elland Road and Cardiff's signing of Grujic could signal that Warnock has given up on the Middlesbrough man as he feels he is Leeds bound.



Leeds are ready to meet Middlesbrough's asking price for Forshaw.





The midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Riverside Stadium and new boss Tony Pulis is ready to see him move on this month .