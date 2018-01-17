Surprised Leeds United Didn’t Bid For Cameron Jerome – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has revealed that he is surprised about the Whites not considering a move for Cameron Jerome.



The striker joined Derby County on a one-and-a-half-year deal from Norwich City for a reported fee of £1.5m on Tuesday.











The Whites have been linked with bringing in a striker in the winter transfer window as summer signing Pierre-Michel Lasogga has struggled to fill Chris Wood’s boots up front; the now Burnley man scored 30 goals for Leeds last season.



And Whelan explained that he is bemused as to why Leeds did not consider signing Jerome, who was snapped up by second-placed Derby, especially given his low price tag.





“I'm a little surprised Leeds have not considered Cameron Jerome for a £1.5m price tag”, he wrote on Twitter.

“But it's [a] good enough [deal] for Derby sitting in second place.



“It baffles me when [he’s available] at such a great price, a handful on his day, and could lead the line so well.”



Lasogga, who was signed last summer on loan from Hamburg as a replacement for Wood, has managed just five goals in 16 matches for Leeds.



The Yorkshire giants have been credited with showing interest in Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill and Peterborough hitman Jack Marriott as they aim to revamp their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

