06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 15:33 GMT

What Are We Doing – Former Leeds Star Criticises Whites’ Youth Recruitment

 




Noel Whelan is baffled by Leeds United recruiting young foreign players for their Under-23 squad.

The Whites have focused their recruitment efforts abroad since appointing Victor Orta as their director of football last year and the strategy has spread to the Under-23s.




Leeds have also appointed a foreign coach of the Under-23s, with Spaniard Carlos Corberan given the job; Corberan coached in Cyprus before he took the role at Thorp Arch.

Whelan understands clubs such as Manchester City shopping around the world for the creme de la creme of young talent, however he cannot get his head around Leeds also focusing abroad for youngsters.
 


"You are bringing a lot of young, foreign players into the Under-23s – what about the home-grown?" Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, when explaining what he would ask director of football Victor Orta.

"We are not Man City. We don't need to buy in Under-21s.

"Let's bring some British players through the system that know what it's all about.

"I guarantee that if we do get to the Premier League, these players that they've brought in won't be good enough for the Premier League.

"So what are we looking at? What are we doing?" he added.

Leeds currently sit third from bottom in the North Division of the Professional Development League, having lost ten of their 18 matches so far this season.
 