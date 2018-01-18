Ajax Winger Says No To Swansea City Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax star Amin Younes has turned down the chance to join Swansea City.



The Germany international has been attracting attention from Swansea, but Serie A side Napoli are the club that have captured Younes' heart.











According to Sky Italia, Younes has met Ajax with his entourage to discuss a €10m offer sent to the Dutch giants by Premier League strugglers Swansea.



But the winger has made it clear he does not want to move to the Liberty Stadium.





Younes' agent has made clear that his client wants to join Napoli, either this month or in the summer .