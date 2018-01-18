Arsene Wenger Respects Manchester United’s Financial Resources

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that he does not have a problem with Manchester United using their own well-earned resources to offer big money to Alexis Sanchez.



Wenger is on the verge of losing his superstar player to Manchester United, something Arsenal fans will find hard to stomach even though Henrikh Mkhitaryan is moving to the Emirates as part of the deal.











The Frenchman confirmed earlier today that the swap deal between the two clubs is imminent and barring any more twists, Sanchez is expected to become a Manchester United player.



The Chilean has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with the club and he is expected to earn over £300,000 per week.





However, Wenger does not have an issue with that as he respects the way Manchester United are using their own well-earned resources to pay their players and are a financially stable club.

Asked about Sanchez’s rumoured wages, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “I do not want to comment on the numbers they offer to Sanchez.



“I respect Man United because they raise the money they pay to players with their own resources.



"It’s up to them how much they pay.



“United is a club very well managed financially so I don’t have any problem with what they pay.”



Wenger has been an outspoken critic of clubs who he feels are financially doped, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

