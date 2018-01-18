XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 22:13 GMT

Chelsea Go For Edin Dzeko, €50m Double Deal Proposed To Roma

 




Chelsea have upped the ante in their dealings with Roma and now want full-back Emerson Palmieri and striker Edin Dzeko to arrive at Stamford Bridge this month.

The Blues are working hard in order to strengthen Antonio Conte's squad, with Chelsea having been accused of looking a tired bunch in recent weeks.




The Premier League champions have already been in touch with Roma about full-back Emerson, but now they have made another request.

According to Sky Italia, the Blues want striker Dzeko thrown into the mix and are ready to pay Roma €50m for the pair, while Michy Batshuayi could go the other way on loan.
 


The Giallorossi are not yet convinced and have asked for €15m in extra payments to be added to the €50m figure.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs, with Chelsea now pondering Roma's response to their initial proposal.

Emerson has struggled for game time at Roma since returning from a serious injury, but Conte sees the defender as offering another option at left wing-back.

Dzeko meanwhile is no stranger to the Premier League after a spell at Manchester City.
 