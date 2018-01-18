Chelsea Go For Edin Dzeko, €50m Double Deal Proposed To Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have upped the ante in their dealings with Roma and now want full-back Emerson Palmieri and striker Edin Dzeko to arrive at Stamford Bridge this month.



The Blues are working hard in order to strengthen Antonio Conte's squad, with Chelsea having been accused of looking a tired bunch in recent weeks.











The Premier League champions have already been in touch with Roma about full-back Emerson, but now they have made another request.



According to Sky Italia, the Blues want striker Dzeko thrown into the mix and are ready to pay Roma €50m for the pair, while Michy Batshuayi could go the other way on loan.





The Giallorossi are not yet convinced and have asked for €15m in extra payments to be added to the €50m figure .