Portuguese Top Flight Side Looking To Seal Loan Capture of Arsenal Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal forward Takuma Asano is set to swap loan clubs, with the Japan international poised for a spell in Portuguese football if talks over the coming days go positively.



Asano, who Arsenal signed in 2016 from Sanfrecce Hiroshima, is currently on a season-long loan at German giants Stuttgart.











However, the Japanese is now likely to move clubs, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



It is claimed that Asano's loan at Stuttgart will end and he will then join Portuguese top flight side Portimonense, also on a loan deal, if talks go positively over the coming days.





The Portuguese side already have two Japanese players on their books in the shape of midfielders Theo Ryuki and Shoya Nakajima .