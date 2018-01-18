Roma Put Daniel Sturridge On Radar In Event of Edin Dzeko To Chelsea Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma could move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge if they do not sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.



The Premier League champions want to sign Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Roma and have put forward a bid of €50m for the pair, plus offering Batshuayi on loan.











But Roma are making plans in the event they sell Dzeko but do not sign Batshuayi, who has a number of suitors, including Spanish side Sevilla.



And, according to Sky Italia, Liverpool's Sturridge is one option on the Giallorossi's radar.





Sturridge, who could leave Liverpool on loan this month, is already attracting interest from another Serie A side in the shape of Inter, who have been in touch with the Reds .