06 October 2016

18/01/2018 - 15:01 GMT

Swansea City Keen On German Winger But Napoli Currently Preferred Destination

 




Swansea City are interested in signing Ajax winger Amin Younes, who is on Napoli’s radar in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old German winger’s future has come under the scanner this month and he has been linked with a move away from the Dutch giants in the winter window.




Younes is being followed by a number of clubs in Europe and he is said to be a January target for Napoli whose sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been keeping tabs on him.

But the Serie A giants could face stiff competition from the Premier League as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Swansea are considering signing Younes in the winter window.
 


New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has been keen to add to his squad as he looks to revive the club’s hopes of surviving in the Premier League in the second half of the season.  

And Younes has emerged as a top target for the Welsh outfit, but for the moment Napoli have the edge in the race for him this month.

It has been claimed that the winger prefers a move to Italy with Napoli and the Serie A giants are looking to get a deal over the line with Ajax in the coming days.

A fee of around €6m to €7m has been mooted for the winger.
 