Agents of Liverpool Target Emerson Palmieri In London For Chelsea Talks

Emerson Palmieri's agents are currently in London as Chelsea aim to wrap up the signing of the Liverpool target from Roma.
The full-back has been linked with both Liverpool and Newcastle United, while Juventus are also keen, but it is Chelsea who are pushing to do a deal for the player.
Antonio Conte sees Emerson offering another option in the left wing-back role and Chelsea have been talking to Roma.
The Blues recently offered Roma €50m for Emerson and his team-mate Edin Dzeko, but the Giallorossi want each deal to be discussed on a separate basis.
According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Emerson's agents have now arrived in London for talks with Chelsea and the negotiations are at a delicate stage.
Emerson's representatives are talking terms with Chelsea as a deal to take the full-back to Stamford Bridge edges closer.
It remains to be seen whether any of Emerson's other suitors choose to enter the race, but time is running out for them to do so.