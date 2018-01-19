Agents of Liverpool Target Emerson Palmieri In London For Chelsea Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Palmieri's agents are currently in London as Chelsea aim to wrap up the signing of the Liverpool target from Roma.



The full-back has been linked with both Liverpool and Newcastle United, while Juventus are also keen, but it is Chelsea who are pushing to do a deal for the player.











Antonio Conte sees Emerson offering another option in the left wing-back role and Chelsea have been talking to Roma.



The Blues recently offered Roma €50m for Emerson and his team-mate Edin Dzeko, but the Giallorossi want each deal to be discussed on a separate basis.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Emerson's agents have now arrived in London for talks with Chelsea and the negotiations are at a delicate stage.