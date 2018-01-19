XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 16:28 GMT

Be Loud – Millwall Boss Issues Rallying Cry To Fans Ahead of Leeds United Trip

 




Millwall manager Neil Harris has urged the club's supporters to raise the volume when the Lions visit Elland Road this weekend to take on Leeds United.

The side languishing in the bottom half of the table will take up the task of stopping a side that are fighting for a place in the playoffs when they head to West Yorkshire on Saturday.




While the Millwall manager is well accustomed to the kind of hostile atmosphere that the visitors can expect heading into the match, he took time to ask his club's fans to crank up the volume in order to help the team in every way they can.

“Be loud. Enjoy it. We need to make it as good an atmosphere as we can from a Millwall perspective", Harris told News Shopper.
 


“Elland Road is a fantastic football theatre and our fans will certainly play their part in that on the weekend.”  

The last time the two sides met was in September last year with Harris' side winning 1-0 on that occasion at their home. However, the Lions' form away from home has been dreadful with the side having taken just three points of the possible 39 on the road.

The support of the 1,400 Lions fans will therefore be optimally important, Harris feels, as they hope to turn the situation around and in the process try to climb up the table.

“Going to Leeds in a hostile atmosphere, it will be a great one to be in as a Millwall player.

"There aren’t many better places to play as a Millwall player than Elland Road.

"My players will be up for it."
 