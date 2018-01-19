Be Loud – Millwall Boss Issues Rallying Cry To Fans Ahead of Leeds United Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall manager Neil Harris has urged the club's supporters to raise the volume when the Lions visit Elland Road this weekend to take on Leeds United.



The side languishing in the bottom half of the table will take up the task of stopping a side that are fighting for a place in the playoffs when they head to West Yorkshire on Saturday.











While the Millwall manager is well accustomed to the kind of hostile atmosphere that the visitors can expect heading into the match, he took time to ask his club's fans to crank up the volume in order to help the team in every way they can.



“Be loud. Enjoy it. We need to make it as good an atmosphere as we can from a Millwall perspective", Harris told News Shopper.





“Elland Road is a fantastic football theatre and our fans will certainly play their part in that on the weekend.”

The last time the two sides met was in September last year with Harris' side winning 1-0 on that occasion at their home. However, the Lions' form away from home has been dreadful with the side having taken just three points of the possible 39 on the road.



The support of the 1,400 Lions fans will therefore be optimally important, Harris feels, as they hope to turn the situation around and in the process try to climb up the table.



“Going to Leeds in a hostile atmosphere, it will be a great one to be in as a Millwall player.



"There aren’t many better places to play as a Millwall player than Elland Road.



"My players will be up for it."

