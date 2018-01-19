Former Liverpool Star Calls For Reds To Make More Defensive Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp needs to spend the entire amount received from Philippe Coutinho’s sale on the Reds’ defence.



Liverpool, who did not allow Coutinho to join Barcelona last summer, despite the player putting in a transfer request, sold the Brazilian to the Catalan giants earlier in the month for a reported initial fee of £106m which could rise to £142m.











Despite Coutinho’s departure, the Merseyside giants managed to beat Premier League leaders Manchester City 4-3 last weekend, but Liverpool’s defence looked shaky as they conceded two late goals at Anfield.



Liverpool, who signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the ongoing transfer window, have thus far let in 28 goals in 23 Premier League matches, the highest amongst the top five teams in the division.





And Saunders feels Klopp should use all of the money received from Coutinho’s sale to invest in Liverpool’s defence.

“I think going forward with Coutinho gone, it’s a bit of a blow”, he said on LFC TV, when asked if he believes the current Liverpool team could be something special.



“But as long as he spends the £140m on the defence, [I’m] being honest, [Liverpool could do well].



“And if you go back over Liverpool’s history, and look at all the great defenders they have had, I think he has to spend the money on the defence.”



Liverpool, who have won their last five games in all competitions, will next face Swansea City on Monday evening.

