I Will Go Back – Theo Walcott Plans Arsenal Goodbye Mission

New Everton signing Theo Walcott has admitted that he still wants to say his proper goodbyes to his Arsenal team-mates and is now eagerly looking forward to the two clubs' next meeting early next month.



The Toffees secured a deal for the England international earlier in the week, signing him for £20m from the London-based side and making him put pen-to-paper to a three-and-a-half year deal.











The new signing, while speaking about the events that transpired leading up to his move, said that he did not feel like he was wanted at the Emirates and so had to seek a move away.



With just six substitute appearances for Arsene Wenger's team, Walcott insists that he was not feeling part of the club. However, the former Southampton man took time to insist that he still has the desire to go back to Arsenal to say his goodbyes to his former team-mates.





"For whatever reason it didn't happen this year and that's why I've moved on", Walcott was quoted as saying by ITV.

"I've known him [Wenger] since I was 16 and to bring in a young player and have belief in them I can't thank him enough for that.



"With any player if you are not playing you are going to be upset but I've always had so much respect for the manager.



"When you look at the minutes this season I've played I wasn't part of it so it was just getting the timing right.



"As a personal footballing career decision I felt it was time now. It happened so quickly. There is no point in dwelling on the past.



"When I found I was coming here I had to go there [Arsenal’s training ground] at night and pick up all my stuff in bin bags.



"I will at some point go back and say my proper goodbyes but we do play them very soon, which I am looking forward to."

