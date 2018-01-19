Liverpool Talent Marko Grujic Relishing Playing For Neil Warnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has expressed his eagerness to start working with Neil Warnock at Cardiff City.



The 21-year-old, who joined the Reds from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, has appeared a total of 14 times for Jurgen Klopp's team in the Premier League.











He has also appeared once in the Champions League for Liverpool this season, but has struggled to build on his game time.



Grujic now hopes to become a first team regular in the Championship for the Bluebirds and help them in their attempt to gain promotion to the Premier League.





“This is a good opportunity for me, to play in a club that will be fighting until the end to get in to the Premier League”, Grujic told his new club's official website.

On his interactions with Cardiff boss Warnock prior to the finalisation of the deal, Grujic said that the veteran manager had good words about him and he had heard good words about the tactician.



“To work with a manager like Neil Warnock is something I’m looking forward to.



"I’ve heard good things about him and when he spoke to me he said some good things about me and that I had a chance to play as part of his squad.”



The youngster will be joined at the Cardiff City Stadium by another new signing, Yanic Wildschut, who has also joined the Cardiff City ranks on loan from Norwich City.

