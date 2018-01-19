XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 16:00 GMT

Liverpool Talent Marko Grujic Relishing Playing For Neil Warnock

 




Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has expressed his eagerness to start working with Neil Warnock at Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Reds from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, has appeared a total of 14 times for Jurgen Klopp's team in the Premier League.




He has also appeared once in the Champions League for Liverpool this season, but has struggled to build on his game time.

Grujic now hopes to become a first team regular in the Championship for the Bluebirds and help them in their attempt to gain promotion to the Premier League.
 


“This is a good opportunity for me, to play in a club that will be fighting until the end to get in to the Premier League”, Grujic told his new club's official website.  

On his interactions with Cardiff boss Warnock prior to the finalisation of the deal, Grujic said that the veteran manager had good words about him and he had heard good words about the tactician.

“To work with a manager like Neil Warnock is something I’m looking forward to.

"I’ve heard good things about him and when he spoke to me he said some good things about me and that I had a chance to play as part of his squad.”

The youngster will be joined at the Cardiff City Stadium by another new signing, Yanic Wildschut, who has also joined the Cardiff City ranks on loan from Norwich City.
 