Philippe Coutinho Deserved Barcelona Move Feels Former Liverpool Forward

Former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini feels a player of Philippe Coutinho’s quality deserved his big money move to Barcelona.



The transfer saga, which had been rumbling on since last summer, eventually ended this month with Barcelona signed the Brazilian midfielder from Liverpool for a whopping €160m transfer fee.











Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he did everything to convince Coutinho to continue at Liverpool, but the creative midfielder was insistent on completing his dream move to Barcelona.



Therefore, a transfer that was on the cards since last summer, eventually was pushed over the line earlier this month.





And former Liverpool forward Borini feels that Coutinho deserved his dream transfer to Barcelona.

“I won’t go into the price tag, but Phil deserved Barcelona”, Borini told Gazzetta dello Sport.



Coutinho is currently nursing an injury, but will be expected to make his debut for the Catalan giants later this month.



He scored 54 goals and provided 46 assists in his 201 appearances during his five-year stay at Liverpool.

