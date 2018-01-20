Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Casts Doubt On Exit of Arsenal Chased Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that there is still a way back into the team for Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Aubameyang has been left out of Dortmund’s last two league games and has been tipped to leave the Westfalenstadion in the current transfer window.











Arsenal are actively trying to sign the Gabon striker in the winter window and there are suggestions that an offer of €70m will be good enough to convince Dortmund to sell the player.



The Bundesliga giants are also believed to keen to let a player go who has faced disciplinary issues this season, but Zorc believes Aubameyang still has a future at Dortmund.





The Dortmund deal-maker stressed that the club are not counting the striker out and believes if he behaves more professionally and accepts that he made a few mistakes, he still has a place in the team.

Zorc was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild: “We are planning ahead with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



“There is a way back into the team, but that will require professionalism, and that includes that you’ve made a mistake in one situation or another.



Arsenal are hoping to hold talks with Dortmund over Aubameyang and get a deal over the line before the end of the month.

