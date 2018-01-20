David Silva Starts – Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their team to lock horns with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United side in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



Boss Pep Guardiola, who is lookng for his team to continue their march to the title, goes with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in the centre of defence, ahead of regular goalkeeper Ederson.











Fernandinho slots into midfield and will look to protect the back four, while David Silva is also selected and takes the captain's armband.



Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are all handed starts and will be looking to provide the service for striker Sergio Aguero to cause havoc with the Magpies backline.



If Guardiola needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.



Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Bernardo, Adarabioyo, Diaz

