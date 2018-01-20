XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/01/2018 - 21:03 GMT

I Just Don’t Think Javier Hernandez Is A Starter – Michael Owen On West Ham Hitman

 




Michael Owen has explained he does not see Javier Hernandez as a starter and believes the striker is at his best when being brought on from the bench.

The former Manchester United striker has found it difficult to make an impact since joining West Ham in the summer, but he rescued a point for David Moyes' men on Saturday afternoon when he came on and equalised against Bournemouth in a game which finished 1-1 at the London Stadium.




Hernandez has been linked with leaving West Ham this month due to a lack of game time, but Owen thinks that the Mexican is at his best as a substitute.

Owen played alongside Hernandez at Old Trafford and does not see him as a starter.
 


"There's no better player to bring off the bench", Owen said on BT Sport Score.

"When I was at United with him he was brilliant off the bench.

"I just don't think he's a starter. He's an impact player", he added.

It remains to be seen if Hernandez will still be at West Ham when the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.

The Mexico international was signed by Moyes' predecessor Slaven Bilic
 