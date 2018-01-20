XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2018 - 23:35 GMT

Inter Considering Loan Move For Manchester United Linked Midfielder

 




Inter Milan are considering signing Manchester United linked midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan until the end of the season.

The Croatian midfielder has been a bit part player at Real Madrid this season and has been tipped to leave the club in this month's transfer window in pursuit of regular football.




Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in Kovacic and were reportedly preparing a bid for him in the winter window, but they have made no move yet.

Real Madrid are prepared to loan the Croatian out in the winter window as he wants to play regular football and it has been claimed that he could return to his former club this month.
 


According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter are considering taking up the option of signing Kovacic on a loan deal until the end of the season in order to strengthen their squad.  

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met the player’s agent last month and there were discussions about Kovacic returning to the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window.

Kovacic left Inter to join Real Madrid in 2015 and has been part of two Champions League winning teams at the Bernabeu.

He has a contract until 2021 with Real Madrid.
 