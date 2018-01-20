Inter Considering Loan Move For Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are considering signing Manchester United linked midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan until the end of the season.



The Croatian midfielder has been a bit part player at Real Madrid this season and has been tipped to leave the club in this month's transfer window in pursuit of regular football.











Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in Kovacic and were reportedly preparing a bid for him in the winter window, but they have made no move yet.



Real Madrid are prepared to loan the Croatian out in the winter window as he wants to play regular football and it has been claimed that he could return to his former club this month.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter are considering taking up the option of signing Kovacic on a loan deal until the end of the season in order to strengthen their squad.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met the player’s agent last month and there were discussions about Kovacic returning to the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window.



Kovacic left Inter to join Real Madrid in 2015 and has been part of two Champions League winning teams at the Bernabeu.



He has a contract until 2021 with Real Madrid.

