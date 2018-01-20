Odsonne Edouard Starts – Celtic Team vs Brechin Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Brechin City

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Brechin City at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup as Brendan Rodgers' men aim to defend the trophy they won last term.



The Bhoys have already picked up the Scottish League Cup and are firm favourites to retain their Premiership crown, which means the Scottish Cup could complete another domestic treble.











Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while the back four is Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney.



Further up the pitch the Celtic manager selects Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham in midfield, while James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Odsonne Edouard.



If the Celtic manager needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Moussa Dembele and Nir Bitton.



Celtic Team vs Brechin City



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Bitton, Kouassi, Miller, Johnston, Dembele

