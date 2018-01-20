XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/01/2018 - 22:05 GMT

Rangers Defender Bruno Alves To Give Serie A Side Answer On Offer

 




Rangers centre-back Bruno Alves will tell Serie A side Benevento whether he is prepared to join them on Sunday.

The Italian side, who are struggling at the foot of the Serie A standings, have an agreement with Rangers for the experienced central defender.




But Alves has not yet agreed to move to Benevento and, according to Sky Italia, is due to give his answer to the club on Sunday.

Benevento are waiting to discover whether they will be able to count on the Portugal international for the second half of the season as they look to stage what would be a miraculous escape from the drop zone in Serie A.
 


Alves was tempted to quit another Italian side in the shape of Cagliari last summer to make the move to Rangers.

But the departure of Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha soon led to talk that Alves would also leave.

And with Rangers having signed defender Russell Martin on loan from Norwich City this month, they now have six centre-backs on the books at Ibrox.

Benevento are eight points from safety in the Italian top flight.
 