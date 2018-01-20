Rangers Defender Bruno Alves To Give Serie A Side Answer On Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Bruno Alves will tell Serie A side Benevento whether he is prepared to join them on Sunday.



The Italian side, who are struggling at the foot of the Serie A standings, have an agreement with Rangers for the experienced central defender.











But Alves has not yet agreed to move to Benevento and, according to Sky Italia, is due to give his answer to the club on Sunday.



Benevento are waiting to discover whether they will be able to count on the Portugal international for the second half of the season as they look to stage what would be a miraculous escape from the drop zone in Serie A.





Alves was tempted to quit another Italian side in the shape of Cagliari last summer to make the move to Rangers.