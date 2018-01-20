This Leeds United Star Was Lacking Match Sharpness – Former White After Millwall Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan feels that Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira looked to be lacking match fitness in the Whites' 4-3 defeat against Millwall at Elland Road.



Leeds were looking to bounce back from defeat at Ipswich Town last time out, but were 2-0 down by half time and down to ten men following Liam Cooper's sending off.











The Whites did rally after the break and staged a superb comeback, going 3-2 ahead, but they ran out of steam as Millwall levelled three minutes from full time and then took all three points in injury time.



Vieira was brought off in the 43rd minute as Leeds looked to cover for Cooper's absence, with defender Matthew Pennington brought on, but nevertheless Whelan believes the midfielder seemed off the pace.





" I think he was lacking match fitness, match sharpness", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.