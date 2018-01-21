Current Squad Good Enough For Promotion, Spain Trip Excellent Preparation – Leeds United MD

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear is confident that the Whites squad jetting off for a week of warm weather training in Spain will set them up perfectly for the business end of the season, during which he is confident they can secure promotion.



Head coach Thomas Christiansen is taking his squad to Spain for a week, with Leeds' next match not coming until 30th January away at Hull City.











Leeds need a boost after slipping down to tenth spot in the Championship table following Saturday's 4-3 home defeat against Millwall, with the Lions grabbing their first win on the road in the league this term.



Kinnear says that he knows the focus this month will be on transfers, but insists Leeds are instead concentrating on making sure they get the squad in the best possible shape as they are sure the group can win promotion.





He wrote in the Leeds programme for the Millwall game: "While the January transfer window will continue to dominate the media, the main focus within the club is still on optimising the performance of the strong existing squad, which we have absolute confidence has the capability to secure promotion.