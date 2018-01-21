Dortmund Set For Disappointment As Replacement For Arsenal Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prefers Sevilla

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund could well miss out on Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as they look for potential replacements for Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Arsenal want Aubameyang and Dortmund are tipped to agree to sell if the Gunners meet the valuation they have slapped on the prolific striker.











Dortmund are already eyeing potential replacements for Aubameyang and have had their eye on Chelsea striker Batshuayi, who is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge this month.



But according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, Batshuayi favours a move to La Liga side Sevilla.





Los Rojiblancos have been claimed to be firmly in the mix for Batshuayi and the Belgian is keen to move to Spain .

As such, Dortmund may well have to look elsewhere in a bid to replace Aubameyang if he is sold to Arsenal.



It is unclear whether the Bundesliga giants would want a replacement in through the door before they agree to sell Aubameyang.



They have also been linked with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, who could form part of any deal.

