Former Liverpool Striker Rejects Malaysia Option, Expected To Join Scottish Top Flight Side

Former Liverpool striker David Ngog has refused an offer from Malaysia and is expected to sign for Ross County.



The Frenchman has been training with the Scottish Premiership club and is a free agent, meaning he has been mulling his options as he looks to pick his next club.











According to French broadcaster Canal +, Ngog has just knocked back a proposal from Malaysia and is now expected to sign on the dotted line for Ross County.



Still just 28 years old, Ngog rose to prominence at Liverpool after joining the Reds from Paris Saint-Germain.





He turned out for Liverpool from 2008 until 2011 and sampled Champions League football with the Reds, with his first goal for the club coming in the competition against PSV Eindhoven.

Ngog has since played for Bolton Wanderers, Swansea City, Reims and most recently Greek side Panionios.



Owen Coyle's Ross County are currently rock bottom of the Premership table and will hope the former Liverpool striker can fire them to safety if he joins.

