Speak To My Agents – Arsenal and Everton Target Kerem Demirbay

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton target Kerem Demirbay has told clubs interested in signing him to speak to his agents and Hoffenheim, while admitting that an approach from either Borussia Dortmund or Schalke would not fall on deaf ears.



The 24-year-old has been turning heads with his performances in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim and is a man in demand.











Demirbay has been linked with both Arsenal and Everton, while Dortmund and Schalke have been mooted as being keen to keep him in Germany.



Asked on Sky Deutschland if he would go to Dortmund or Schalke if they came calling, the Hoffenheim man said: "Well, honestly, it would not be uninteresting.





"We do not know what is going to happen in the summer, that's what I can say", he added.

And the midfielder took himself out of the loop, insisting that clubs wanting his services should speak to his agents and to Hoffenheim.



"I have agents, the club have people responsible for handling that."



But he added, crucially: "Well, the player is still the one who says what he wants to do."



The central midfielder started life in the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund before leaving for Hamburg.



He linked up with Hoffenheim in 2016.



Demirbay has made two senior appearances for Germany at international level.

