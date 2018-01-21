Yes, England Is A Dream – Arsenal and Tottenham Target Malcom Addresses Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Malcom has admitted that heading to play his football in the Premier League would be a dream, however the Brazilian concedes he does not know whether he will move this month.



Malcom has impressed at French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux and drawn interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, but it is unclear whether either London club will push to close a deal.











And Bordeaux are opposed to selling Malcom this month as they look to ensure they do not suffer relegation to Ligue 2.



The forward insists he has left his future in the hands of his agents and does not know what will happen.





But Malcom says he will be grateful to Bordeaux if they do sell him and admits playing in England is a dream.

"I do not know if I will stay or leave, I do not know", Malcom was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.



"I leave that to my agents, the club as well.



"If I leave, that's good, and I will thank Bordeaux forever.



"It's life, it's choices, we'll see.



"If I have to stay, I'll stay.



"If I have to leave, I'll leave, but as long as I am here I will do my job.



"England is a dream for all players. Me, I'm no different", the Brazilian stressed.



"But as long as I am here, I have to do my job. I am not thinking of leaving now."



Malcom has scored seven goals in 21 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux this season and the club consider him a key man in the fight to make sure they do not slip down into danger in the French top flight.



Bordeaux are four points above the drop zone, in 12th.

