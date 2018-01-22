XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

22/01/2018 - 11:35 GMT

Arsenal Put Finishing Touches To Second Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bid

 




Arsenal are preparing a second offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after their first bid did not please Borussia Dortmund.

Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis has travelled to Germany for talks with Dortmund as he looks to thrash out an agreement to take Aubameyang to London.




According to German magazine Kicker, Arsenal's initial offer for Aubameyang was €50m plus bonus payments, which fell well short of Dortmund's request for over €70m.

The Gunners are now putting the finishing touches to a bid of €60m which they hope will please Dortmund.
 


But it is unclear whether they will be successful given Dortmund value the striker at over €70m.

There could be a role in the transfer for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Dortmund see the France international as the right short-term replacement for Aubameyang and want to take him on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Giroud's playing time at Arsenal has already suffered due to the summer signing of Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang arriving at the Emirates Stadium would be yet more bad news for the striker.
 