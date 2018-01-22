I Deny Everything – Agent of Arsenal and Manchester United Linked Jorginho Blasts Contract Reports

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Manchester United linked midfielder Jorginho insists he has agreed no new contract for his client with Napoli.



It has been claimed in Italy that Jorginho is set to pen a fresh contract with Napoli running until the summer of 2022 as they seek to keep hold of the player.











But agent Joao Santos claims that he has not spoken to anyone at Napoli regarding a contract extension.



He said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "I saw it in the newspapers, but I have not talked to anyone yet. I deny it all."





However, Santos thinks his client would be willing to sign a new deal with the Serie A club.

"We have to see what the club think.



"If they want to renew the contract there would be no problem."



Jorginho has caught the eye with his performances in Italy and has regularly been linked with Arsenal, while Manchester United are now claimed to also have him firmly in their sights.



The 26-year-old has played regular football for Napoli this season, clocking up 18 appearances in Serie A, along with four in the Champions League, scoring twice in the process.



Jorginho has been capped on three occasions by Italy.

