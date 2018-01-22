I’m Surprised – Jurgen Klopp Caught Off Guard By Liverpool Display In Swansea Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he has been left surprised by his side going down to a 1-0 defeat away to the Premier League's bottom club Swansea City.



The struggling Swans took the lead five minutes before half time when Liverpool failed to clear a corner and defender Alfie Mawson fired past Loris Karius in the Reds goal.











Liverpool dominated possession and had numerous chances throughout the game, but could not make the breakthrough and went down to a damaging 1-0 defeat in Wales.



The result means Liverpool have failed to take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur dropping points on Sunday and are now just two points ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's men in fourth spot.





Klopp has been left annoyed by the defeat, while he was surprised by the performance his side served up in the opening 45 minutes, which he did not see coming.

"I'm frustrated and I'm angry because it was not a good game. We lost the game in the first half", Klopp told the BBC.



"We didn't do what we wanted to do. It hasn't happened too often so I didn't expect that, I was quite surprised. Because of the first half we weren't flying and they were.



"We made pressure at the end but not enough to score. The last situation was unlucky but if we got a point it would still have been a bad game for us, and it was the opposite of what we wanted.



"That happens from time to time and it's never the right moment and like it should be.



"It's not that we threw it away. Swansea are fighting for their life and we've no problem with that, we had a problem with our offensive motions. It's not what we came here for tonight, we have nothing, and that's our fault", the Liverpool manager added.



Next up for Liverpool is an FA Cup clash at Anfield against West Brom at the weekend.

