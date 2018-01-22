XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 16:48 GMT

Ligue 1 Side’s Boss Ends Talk of Tottenham Hotspur Target Leaving

 




Gus Poyet has dealt a hammer blow to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Bordeaux talent Malcom this month.

Arsenal have been in the mix for the Brazilian forward, though in recent days it has been Spurs leading the race to take the self-confessed Premier League fan to England in the current transfer window.




But Poyet, who has just taken over as Bordeaux coach, has revealed that he asked about Malcom's situation at the club before agreeing to take the job – and the Brazilian will not be leaving.

Poyet said at a press conference when he was presented: "I asked at once if Malcom would be staying or not.
 


"They said yes. So I said: 'OK, now we can continue the discussion", he added.

Bordeaux view Malcom as a key man to make sure they avoid being dragged down into the relegation scrap in Ligue 1 this season and have set their face against selling him this month.

And with guarantees having been given to Poyet about Malcom staying, Bordeaux appear unlikely to have a change of heart.

However, clubs could still test the French side's resolve by lodging big bids for the highly rated Brazilian forward before the transfer window slams shut in the middle of next week.
 