X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 11:45 GMT

No Friendly Clash Lined Up For Leeds United During Spain Trip

 




Leeds United will not play a behind closed doors friendly match during their week in Spain.

The Whites have flown to Spain following their 4-3 home defeat against Millwall on Saturday and will take part in a week-long training camp as head coach Thomas Christiansen makes the most of the time until the side's next game; Leeds next play Hull City on 30th January.




But while it is typical for clubs to play matches on training camps as they seek to keep match sharp, Leeds are not planning such a game.

Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the plan for the Whites is simply double training sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before flying home on Friday.
 


Leeds are taking every fit player with them to Spain today.

The Whites are currently reeling from a series of suspensions suffered by senior players.

Defender Liam Cooper, midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane, along with forward Samu Saiz, are all serving suspensions of various lengths.

Leeds have a clutch of key games coming up when they return from Spain and after facing Hull play three teams in the playoff spots in the shape of Cardiff City, Sheffield United and Bristol City, followed by second placed Derby County.
 