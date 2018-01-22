XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 22:19 GMT

Watford Make Contact Over Signing West Ham Target Joao Mario

 




Watford and Celta Vigo have entered the chase for West Ham United target Joao Mario.

Inter are keen to offload Mario before the transfer window closes, but the Portugal international midfielder has been taking his time to decide his next destination.




West Ham have been working overtime to convince Mario to move on loan to the London Stadium, even enlisting the help of his Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte to convince the midfielder.

But the competition for Mario is tough and has just become tougher.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Watford and Celta Vigo have now made contact with Inter to ask about what is needed to sign Mario this month.

Watford have just sacked manager Marco Silva and appointed Javi Gracia as his successor, and the Hornets are looking to strengthen for the 47-year-old tactician.

Celta Vigo meanwhile are currently seventh in La Liga and battling to book European football for next season.
 