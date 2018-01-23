XRegister
23/01/2018 - 11:51 GMT

Antonio Conte Phone Call Key To Convincing Edin Dzeko of Chelsea Move Benefits

 




Antonio Conte personally called Roma striker Edin Dzeko on Monday to convince him to consider a transfer to Chelsea this month.

Chelsea made a double bid for Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri last week and they are close to reaching an agreement with Roma for the transfer of the two players.




Emerson's agents have been in London to agree personal terms and Dzeko’s representative has also arrived in England to conduct talks with the Premier League champions.

There were suggestions that the former Manchester City man was still considering continuing at Roma, but according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a personal intervention by Conte did the trick.
 


The Chelsea manager spoke with the 31-year-old and even had a conversation with his wife to convince the striker to move back to England in January.  

The remaining cobwebs inside Dzeko’s mind were cleared once Conte spoke with him and the striker committed to moving to Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Roma are finalising the details of their agreement and Dzeko’s agent is in talks with the Blues over a three-and-a-half year contract.

His Manchester City career petered out before he found a new lease of life at Roma and it remains to be seen whether he can carry his form to England.
 