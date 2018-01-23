Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Blasts Claims of Alexis Sanchez Quit Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Thierry Henry has insisted he did not advise Alexis Sanchez to quit Arsenal for Manchester United.



The Chile superstar has left the Emirates Stadium to link up with Jose Mourinho's men, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way in a rare straight swap deal.











Henry has felt the heat from Arsenal fans after Sanchez commented on a conversation he claims he had with the Gunners legend, who he says also needed to change club for the same reason.



But Henry insists at no time did he tell Sanchez to quit Arsenal.





" I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal", Henry wrote on Twitter.