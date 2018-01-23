I’d Get Stomach Ache If No One Wanted Him – Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director On Arsenal and Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has indicated that he is expecting serious interest from big clubs in Arsenal and Chelsea target Leon Bailey in the summer transfer window.



Chelsea have been keen to sign the Jamaican winger in the January window and even Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in Bailey this month.











However, Leverkusen have been insistent that Bailey is not for sale and have made it clear that they have no plans to let the player go during the January window.



The winger, who joined the club from Genk in January last year, has been one of the key players for Leverkusen this season and Voller indicated that there will be considerable interest in Bailey next summer.





However, the club sporting director also believes that Bailey will consider the fact that at Leverkusen he will get more opportunities to shine and perform at the top level.

The Leverkusen deal-maker told Bild: “I have always said that I would suffer from stomach ache if no one is interested in our players.



“Leon Bailey is not the only one.



“But with us he gets the opportunity to play in a team that allows him to score goals such as one he got against Hoffenheim.”



Bailey has a contract until 2022 with the Bundesliga outfit, but it is not clear if that will be enough defence against the clubs wanting him in the summer.

