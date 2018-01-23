XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2018 - 12:29 GMT

Inter Offer Liverpool Significant Loan Fee For Daniel Sturridge, Will Pay Wages

 




Inter have put forward a loan proposal to Liverpool for striker Daniel Sturridge.

The Nerazzurri have been mulling making a move to take Sturridge to Italy and now have launched their swoop to take him from Anfield.




Inter have, according to the BBC, have offered Liverpool a significant fee to take Sturridge on loan from the Reds.

Liverpool are now set to consider the offer as they decide whether to let Sturridge leave for the second half of the season.
 


Sturridge has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and is keen to feature on a regular basis ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

If Sturridge moves to Inter, the Italian Serie A side will pay his wages.

And Inter are prepared to talk about an option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season if he impresses in Italy.

Roma and Sevilla have also been linked with Sturridge.
 