23/01/2018 - 14:58 GMT

Lazio Prepare To Auction Manchester United Midfield Target In The Summer

 




Lazio are anticipating an expensive auction in the summer for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been on Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

The 22-year-old midfielder again hit the headlines at the weekend when he scored a brace in Lazio’s 5-1 win over Chievo Verona and earned further accolades for his progress this season.




Lazio rejected big money offers for him last summer and club’s public stance is that they have no plans to sell the highly rated midfielder any time soon.

However, big clubs have been circling around Milinkovic-Savic for some time now and heavyweights such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with having an interest in the Serbian.
 


And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio are anticipating an expensive auction for the Serbian in the summer transfer window despite their public stance to the contrary.  

The midfielder’s asking price is believed to be set at €100m and Lazio believe the eventual figure could go up to €150m, given the amount of clubs wanting him.

Jose Mourinho is said to have identified him as Manchester United top summer target and there are also suggestions that Juventus have not given up hope of signing him.

Milinkovic-Savic has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.
 