Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Fixture: Partick Thistle vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership meeting this evening at Firhill.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he selects Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney as the full-backs and Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer in the heart of the backline.











Scott Brown, the captain, and Olivier Ntcham, will look to boss midfield, while Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair are also selected tonight.



Rodgers picks Odsonne Edouard up top, something which means Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths must make do with spots on the bench.



Also amongst the substitutes for the former Liverpool manager to call for are Nir Bitton and Eboue Kouassi.



Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Bitton, Kouassi, Griffiths, Johnston, Dembele

