Ligue 1 Side Kick Off Talks With Middlesbrough For Martin Braithwaite

French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have been in touch with English Championship outfit Middlesbrough to kick off talks over signing Martin Braithwaite.



Bordeaux, who recently appointed Gus Poyet as coach, want to strengthen their attacking resources before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.











They have focused in on former Toulouse forward Braithwaite, who left France to join Middlesbrough in England's second tier last summer.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Bordeaux have been in touch with Boro to open talks for the 26-year-old.





The French side must still find an agreement however.