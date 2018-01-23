XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 23:32 GMT

Ligue 1 Side Kick Off Talks With Middlesbrough For Martin Braithwaite

 




French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have been in touch with English Championship outfit Middlesbrough to kick off talks over signing Martin Braithwaite.

Bordeaux, who recently appointed Gus Poyet as coach, want to strengthen their attacking resources before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.




They have focused in on former Toulouse forward Braithwaite, who left France to join Middlesbrough in England's second tier last summer.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Bordeaux have been in touch with Boro to open talks for the 26-year-old.
 


The French side must still find an agreement however.

Bordeaux want to sign Braithwaite on a loan deal running until the end of the season with an option to buy set at €8m.

But Middlesbrough only want to deal with a departure for Braithwaite on the basis of a permanent transfer for the player away from the Riverside Stadium.

Boro are now under new management in the shape of Tony Pulis, with the former Stoke City boss not having signed Braithwaite.
 