Newcastle Great Challenge But Fight For Playing Time – Antonio Conte’s Message To Kenedy

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Kenedy is to leave Chelsea to join Newcastle United on loan, but has warned the Brazilian he must be ready to fight for game time at St. James' Park.



Chelsea are expected to soon snap up left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma, something which is allowing the Blues to sanction Kenedy's loan switch to Newcastle.











The defender is undergoing medical checks with Newcastle ahead of finalising his move and Conte has confirmed the Brazilian is on his way to Rafael Benitez's side.



And he feels the move is good news if Kenedy plays as Chelsea could benefit in the same way they did when Andreas Christensen spent time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.





" Yes I think he is going on loan to Newcastle", Conte told a press conference.

“For sure we are talking about a young player with great potential, for his career he needs to play with regularity.



"To go to Newcastle is a great challenge for him.



“It is a good way for the club and we used it in the same way for Christensen and now he is a Chelsea player and always playing in the starting eleven.



“It is a good opportunity for him, but he must be ready to fight to play for Newcastle", the Chelsea boss added.



Kenedy, 21, had a forgettable loan spell at Watford in 2016 and Chelsea will be looking for him to kick on during his time under Benitez at Newcastle.

