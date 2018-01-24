XRegister
24/01/2018 - 13:05 GMT

Claim From Italy: Watford Slap In Bid For Roma Striker

 




Watford have made a move for Roma striker Gregoire Defrel and have offered to sign him on an initial loan deal.

Defrel joined Roma last summer from Sassuolo on loan with a mandatory purchase clause of €15m, but the striker has struggled to settle due to form and injuries.




The striker’s future has come under the scanner during the winter transfer window and he has generated interest from the Premier League this month.

Watford are claimed to be interested in signing the Frenchman and according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, they have made a bid to sign the striker on an initial loan deal this winter.
 


It is understood that the Hornets have offered an initial loan fee of €3m to Roma and want to reserve an option to sign him on a permanent deal for another €20m.  

Roma sporting director Monchi is said to be deliberating over the offer and could make a decision on Defrel’s future in the coming days.

The Giallorossi are already close to selling Edin Dzeko to Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they will agree to let another of their strikers in Defrel leave this month.

The Frenchman is yet to find the back of the net this season in ten appearances in all competitions.
 