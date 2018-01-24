Inter Set To Loan Liverpool Admired Youngster To Belgian Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are close to loaning Liverpool target Zinho Vanheusden to Belgian side Standard Liege.



The defender has just returned from a serious injury, but despite him being on the sidelines he has atttracted interest and has been regularly linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.











But Inter have been in no mood to lose Vanheusden and are looking to ease him back into action.



According to Sky Italia, the centre-back is now close to heading back to his homeland of Belgium on a loan deal with Standard Liege.





He has not played a senior game for Inter this season due to a cruciate knee ligament injury and is working his way back.