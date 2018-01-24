Michy Batshuayi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



The two sides are going head to head in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, with the first leg having ended in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. The winners will face Manchester City at Wembley.











Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is without Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata this evening.



The Italian, who has never won a cup competition as a manager, picks Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Tiemoue Bakayoko slots into midfield with N'Golo Kante, while the attacking threat is carried by Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez.



Conte can look to his bench to make changes if needed, with options available including Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley.



Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Eduardo, Cahill, David Luiz, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Barkley, Batshuayi

