XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2018 - 12:20 GMT

Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele Proposed To Roma As Edin Dzeko Replacement

 




Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been proposed to Serie A giants Roma, who may need to replace Edin Dzeko soon.

The Frenchman, who was on the bench for Celtic’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Tuesday, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Scottish champions this month; he has been regularly left out of Hoops’ games this season amid suggestions his head has been turned.




Everton, Brighton, Stoke and Crystal Palace have been credited with showing interest in the 21-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 21 games this season.

And according to Italian outlet asromalive.it, Dembele has been offered to Roma, who are on the lookout for a new striker.
 


Roma could soon sell Dzeko to Premier League champions Chelsea and need someone to fill the boots of the Bosnian.

However, it is yet to be known if the Giallorossi are keen to bring in Dembele, who was Celtic’s top goalscorer in the 2016/17 campaign after joining the Scottish champions from Fulham last summer.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has already explained that his side will replace Dembele, should the youngster quit Celtic Park before 31st January.
 