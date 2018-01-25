Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele Proposed To Roma As Edin Dzeko Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been proposed to Serie A giants Roma, who may need to replace Edin Dzeko soon.



The Frenchman, who was on the bench for Celtic’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Tuesday, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Scottish champions this month; he has been regularly left out of Hoops’ games this season amid suggestions his head has been turned.











Everton, Brighton, Stoke and Crystal Palace have been credited with showing interest in the 21-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 21 games this season.



And according to Italian outlet asromalive.it, Dembele has been offered to Roma, who are on the lookout for a new striker.





Roma could soon sell Dzeko to Premier League champions Chelsea and need someone to fill the boots of the Bosnian.

However, it is yet to be known if the Giallorossi are keen to bring in Dembele, who was Celtic’s top goalscorer in the 2016/17 campaign after joining the Scottish champions from Fulham last summer.



Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has already explained that his side will replace Dembele, should the youngster quit Celtic Park before 31st January.

