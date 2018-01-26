Arsenal and Everton Make Contact Over Signing Inter Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton have had contact over signing Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, as the Nerazzurri look to offload the Croatian in anticipation of the arrival of Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain.



Inter want to balance out their squad and offset any outlays in this month's transfer window; the Serie A giants have just sent midfielder Joao Mario to West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season.











Brozovic could also be heading out of the San Siro exit door.



Sevilla have held an interest in the Croatia international, but they have now been joined by two Premier League clubs.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Arsenal and Everton have had contact over signing Brozovic and could present Inter with a solid proposal soon .