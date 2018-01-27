First Move – Everton Make Offer For Arsenal Target Marcelo Brozovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have slapped in an offer for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.



The 25-year-old midfielder’s future at Inter was under the scanner last summer and he was linked with a move to England, but the Nerazzurri managed to hold on to him.











And towards the end of the winter window has future at Inter has again come under the spotlight after it emerged on Friday that Arsenal and Everton have touched base with the Nerazzurri for the Croatian midfielder.



And it seems Everton have taken a step further in their pursuit of the player, as according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, the Merseyside club have slapped in a bid for the midfielder.





It has been claimed that Toffees have offered a fee around €16m to Inter and are waiting for a response from the Serie A giants over their offer.

Further developments the transfer saga are expected to take place later today as Inter weigh up the options before deciding the Croatian’s future.



They have already loaned out Joao Mario to West Ham and it remains to be seen whether they agree to sell another midfielder this month.



But Everton have made a play for Brozovic, which could force also force Arsenal into making their offer soon.

